ICT Security Analyst at Mintek – Gauteng Randburg

Introduction

Mintek has an exciting career opportunity for an ICT Security Analyst. The successful candidate will ensure the security and integrity of MINTEK’s ICT infrastructure by implementing and managing key security systems, monitoring network traffic, responding to incidents, conducting risk assessment and ensuring compliance with regulations like POPIA. The ideal candidate will have strong cybersecurity skills and experience with various security tools.

Description

System Administration and Security Management :

Firewall Administration (IPS/IDS): Manage and monitor firewall configurations,ensuring optimal performance and security. Implement intrusion detection and prevention systems to protect against potential threats;

Endpoint EDR Administration and Monitoring: Manage and monitor EDR systems by configuring policies, conducting threat hunts, analysing alerts, and ensuring updates. Implement behavioural detection and prevention to identify and mitigate threats, ensuring endpoint security and performance;

VPN Management: Administer and secure virtual private network, ensuring secure remote access for users while monitoring for unauthorised access or breaches;

Mimecast Administration: Oversee the e-mail security platform, ensuring robust protection against phishing, malware, and other e-mail-based threats;

KnowBe4 Security Awareness Training: Manage the security awareness platform, coordinating regular phishing simulations and training sessions to improve staff vigilance against social engineering attacks;

SIEM Incident Remediation: Monitor security information and event management (SIEM) systems incidents, analyse security alerts, and respond to incidents promptly to mitigate risks;

Active Directory (AD) Security: Ensure the security and integrity of the Active Directory environment by managing access controls, permissions, and group policies;

: Ensure the security and integrity of the Active Directory environment by managing access controls, permissions, and group policies; Cloud Security : Implement and manage security measures for cloud-based services, ensuring data protection and compliance with MINTEK’s security policies.

Specialized Security Administration:

"Digital Signature" Administration: Manage the digital signature platform, ensuring secure and compliant electronic document signing processes;

Data Governance: Develop and enforce data governance policies, ensuring the organization's data is managed securely, consistently, and in compliance with regulations;

Develop and enforce data governance policies, ensuring the organization’s data is managed securely, consistently, and in compliance with regulations; Vulnerability Management : Conduct regular vulnerability assessments, applying patches and updates as necessary, and ensuring systems are protected against known vulnerabilities.

Compliance and Governance:

POPIA Compliance : Ensure all ICT operations and data management practices comply with the Protection of Personal Information Act (POPIA) requirements, implementing necessary controls and processes.

Collaboration and Support:

Cross-ICT Sections Collaboration: Work closely with other sections in ICT to ensure security measures are integrated into all aspects of the organization's operations;

User Support: Provide technical support and guidance to users regarding security practices and incident response procedures;

: Provide technical support and guidance to users regarding security practices and incident response procedures; Monthly Reporting : Prepare regular reports on security status, incidents, and compliance for senior management and regulatory bodies.

Minimum Requirements

EDUCATION:

Minimum: Bachelor’s degree in information technology, Computer Science, Information Systems, Cybersecurity, or a related field.

Ideal: CompTIA’s Security , CISSP or equivalent

EXPERIENCE:

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in IT security, with specific experience in the administration of firewalls, VPNs, and SIEM systems;

Hands-on experience with firewalls, EDRs, email security, security awareness training, vulnerability management and AD security.

Experience in cloud security and vulnerability management is essential.

Desired Skills:

Analytical

Problem-solving

Adaptability

