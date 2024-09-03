Intermediate/Senior Oracle PLSQL Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking an experienced Intermediate/Senior Oracle PLSQL Developer to join their team.

As a PLSQL Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining Oracle PLSQL applications, including writing stored procedures, functions, triggers, and packages. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, design database solutions, and ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the database systems. This is a great opportunity to work in a challenging and dynamic environment and contribute to the success of our organisation.

Requirements

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field

Proven experience as an Oracle PLSQL Developer or a similar role

5+ years of experience in Oracle PL/SQL development.

Strong knowledge of Oracle PLSQL programming language

Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) certification is a plus

Experience with Oracle database management systems

Proficiency in writing complex and optimized PLSQL code

Understanding of relational database concepts and SQL

Experience in performance tuning and optimization of PLSQL code

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Ability to work effectively in a team environment

Benefits

Salary is market related

Training and Development

Desired Skills:

