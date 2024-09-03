Hire Resolve’s Client is seeking an experienced Intermediate/Senior Oracle PLSQL Developer to join their team.
As a PLSQL Developer, you will be responsible for developing and maintaining Oracle PLSQL applications, including writing stored procedures, functions, triggers, and packages. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to gather requirements, design database solutions, and ensure the smooth and efficient operation of the database systems. This is a great opportunity to work in a challenging and dynamic environment and contribute to the success of our organisation.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field
- Proven experience as an Oracle PLSQL Developer or a similar role
- 5+ years of experience in Oracle PL/SQL development.
- Strong knowledge of Oracle PLSQL programming language
- Oracle Certified Professional (OCP) certification is a plus
- Experience with Oracle database management systems
- Proficiency in writing complex and optimized PLSQL code
- Understanding of relational database concepts and SQL
- Experience in performance tuning and optimization of PLSQL code
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills
- Good communication and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work effectively in a team environment
Benefits
- Salary is market related
- Training and Development
Desired Skills:
