IT Programmer

Sep 3, 2024

SENIOR PROGRAMMERS X 4 – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT EXTENDABLE

[Minimum of 5 years development experience]

INTRODUCTION:

It is a head office cloud application that manages fuel stations and fleets developed for multiple fuelling stations and fleets across the globe. They plan to improve the UI/UX and add software distribution and device monitoring. Remote post [must be from South Africa and travel to head office in Cape Town will be required and outside of South Africa – please read the post for further requirements]. Salary is open based on experience and client provides laptops.

REQUIREMENTS:

  • Minimum of 5 years development experience
  • 4 Senior programmers for 6 months [May be extended]
  • C# 10 and above
  • .Net 6
  • Angular V17 or above front-end developer
  • Microsoft SQL Server 2022
  • Matric

TECHNOLOGIES NOT REQUIRED TO KNOW BUT A PLUS IS:

  • DevExtreme v21 or above
  • DevExpress Reporting (xtra Reports)
  • OAuth 2
  • Mediator Pattern

Desired Skills:

  • .Net6
  • C#10
  • V17
  • Microsoft SQL server
  • DevExtreme v12
  • DevExpess
  • OAuth2

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Company

Learn more/Apply for this position