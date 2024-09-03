IT Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

SENIOR PROGRAMMERS X 4 – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT EXTENDABLE
[Minimum of 5 years development experience]
INTRODUCTION:
It is a head office cloud application that manages fuel stations and fleets developed for multiple fuelling stations and fleets across the globe. They plan to improve the UI/UX and add software distribution and device monitoring. Remote post [must be from South Africa and travel to head office in Cape Town will be required and outside of South Africa – please read the post for further requirements]. Salary is open based on experience and client provides laptops.
REQUIREMENTS:
- Minimum of 5 years development experience
- 4 Senior programmers for 6 months [May be extended]
- C# 10 and above
- .Net 6
- Angular V17 or above front-end developer
- Microsoft SQL Server 2022
- Matric
TECHNOLOGIES NOT REQUIRED TO KNOW BUT A PLUS IS:
- DevExtreme v21 or above
- DevExpress Reporting (xtra Reports)
- OAuth 2
- Mediator Pattern
Desired Skills:
- .Net6
- C#10
- V17
- Microsoft SQL server
- DevExtreme v12
- DevExpess
- OAuth2
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
IT Company