IT Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

SENIOR PROGRAMMERS X 4 – 6 MONTHS CONTRACT EXTENDABLE

[Minimum of 5 years development experience]

INTRODUCTION:

It is a head office cloud application that manages fuel stations and fleets developed for multiple fuelling stations and fleets across the globe. They plan to improve the UI/UX and add software distribution and device monitoring. Remote post [must be from South Africa and travel to head office in Cape Town will be required and outside of South Africa – please read the post for further requirements]. Salary is open based on experience and client provides laptops.

REQUIREMENTS:

Minimum of 5 years development experience

4 Senior programmers for 6 months [May be extended]

C# 10 and above

.Net 6

Angular V17 or above front-end developer

Microsoft SQL Server 2022

Matric

TECHNOLOGIES NOT REQUIRED TO KNOW BUT A PLUS IS:

DevExtreme v21 or above

DevExpress Reporting (xtra Reports)

OAuth 2

Mediator Pattern

Desired Skills:

.Net6

C#10

V17

Microsoft SQL server

DevExtreme v12

DevExpess

OAuth2

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

IT Company

Learn more/Apply for this position