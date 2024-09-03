IT Project Manager

Sep 3, 2024

  • Collaborate with the Programme Manager and stakeholders to define the project scope, goals, plan, and deliverables that align with business objectives.

  • Identify the client’s business strategy, requirements, and potential opportunities.

  • Analyzing and documenting the necessary functional requirements, including processes, information, and data.

  • Define test conditions, develop comprehensive test plans

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Bachelors Degree or Business Analysis Qualification

PMP Certification.

Must have at least 7 years experience in IT projects management

Desired Skills:

  • IT project management
  • PMP
  • testing

Learn more/Apply for this position