IT Project Manager

Collaborate with the Programme Manager and stakeholders to define the project scope, goals, plan, and deliverables that align with business objectives.

Identify the client’s business strategy, requirements, and potential opportunities.

Analyzing and documenting the necessary functional requirements, including processes, information, and data.

Define test conditions, develop comprehensive test plans

Minimum Requirements:

Matric or Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – Bachelors Degree or Business Analysis Qualification

PMP Certification.

Must have at least 7 years experience in IT projects management

Desired Skills:

IT project management

PMP

testing

