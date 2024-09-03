IT Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Collaborate with the Programme Manager and stakeholders to define the project scope, goals, plan, and deliverables that align with business objectives.
- Identify the client’s business strategy, requirements, and potential opportunities.
- Analyzing and documenting the necessary functional requirements, including processes, information, and data.
- Define test conditions, develop comprehensive test plans
Minimum Requirements:
Matric or Grade 12
Tertiary Qualification – Bachelors Degree or Business Analysis Qualification
PMP Certification.
Must have at least 7 years experience in IT projects management
Desired Skills:
- IT project management
- PMP
- testing