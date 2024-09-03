Kauai redefines coffee culture with signature blend, interactive AI

The rich aroma of a new signature blend and the flourish of upskilled baristas announces that serious coffee culture has arrived at Kauai.

Aligning with global trends, Kauai has embraced ethically sourced coffee beans grown on family farms and small-batch artisanal roasting to serve up a perfect cup.

To optimise customer engagement, Kauai’s new coffee experience also includes KAUA.I., a coffee bot driven by AI. Find the link on the Kauai app or at www.kauai.co.za and ask KAUA.I. anything about coffee. For example, if you want to know the difference between a cappuccino and a flat white, ask KAUA.I. and you will instantly learn: “A cappuccino is a single shot of espresso with steamed milk and topped with foam. A flat white is a double shot of espresso, creamier and made with steamed milk.”

If customers can’t make up their mind, then KAUA.I. will recommend their coffee order for the day.

Kauai’s signature blend is medium-bodied and made from beans with full traceability to Honduran, Ethiopian and Colombian farmers who make a dignified living.

David Matterson, head of Kauai coffee excellence, says: “The focus of Kauai coffee has been on selecting the right components to give our customers a well-loved, easy drinking coffee which is both great with milky cappuccinos and satisfies the coffee connoisseur who do not drink milk in their coffee. The new blend delivers that moreish cup perfectly because it has the right balance of South American and African coffee beans.

“Small-batch roasting has enabled us to control our flavour and ensure better quality so that a cup of Kauai coffee never disappoints.” Over the five-month period since Kauai’s new signature blend was launched, coffee volumes have increased by 36%.

Key to the customer experience of Kauai coffee is the addition of the coffee companion, KAUA.I.

Ankit Shah, head of technology at Kauai, says: “This is the next natural step in enhancing our customer experience through tech. Leveraging the power of AI, KAUA.I. empowers our customers to engage more deeply with us in a way that is enjoyable and convenient. It provides instant answers to questions about coffee, brewing methods, and the unique qualities of Kauai coffee.

“By offering personalised recommendations and detailed product information, KAUA.I. helps consumers make more informed choices. It fosters a more interactive and engaging experience, making it easier for customers to explore our offerings and find their perfect coffee match, every day.”

A major part of Kauai’s coffee story is that the commitment to coffee culture was handed over to their baristas to ensure they are fully engaged in creating the perfect cup for every customer. For over eight months, Kauai’s baristas have been through a training programme to ignite their personal passion for coffee and its culture and so that they understand all the nuances of coffee, from bean to cup.

To date, Kauai has upskilled 295 employees, who are now certified baristas, and a further 160 are currently in training.

Geli Briolas, head of Kauai operations, notes: “The passion and dedication of our selected employees was evident as more than 80% achieved certification as fully-fledged baristas, an exceptional pass rate. This training programme and certification process will be ongoing to ensure all our baristas are certified to provide consistency for our customers and to create exciting career pathways for our people.”