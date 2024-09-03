SA children face big school readiness challenges

A major global survey of primary school teachers has revealed that a significant proportion of South African children are starting school without being developmentally ready, placing them at a disadvantage compared to their international peers.

The survey, conducted by global children’s charity Theirworld in collaboration with insight agency Hall & Partners, polled nearly 2 600 teachers and school professionals across South Africa, the UK, the US, Brazil, India and the Netherlands.

The findings highlight a growing concern that South African children are falling behind in critical areas of development.

Most of the primary school professionals in South Africa quizzed in the survey think only a small minority of pupils can go to the toilet independently or wash their hands when they start school. The survey found that only 25% of primary school teachers think that 80% or more of their pupils can perform these age-appropriate tasks.

Only 24% of primary school teachers in South Africa polled say most of their pupils can identify simple letters or words, including their own name when they start school.

The figures highlight the significant developmental challenges faced by children entering school in South Africa, placing the country among those where children are least likely to be developmentally ready.

South Africa’s low investment in early childhood development (ECD) is a key factor contributing to this crisis. Without increased funding and support for ECD programmes, South Africa risks leaving a significant portion of its future workforce unprepared to meet the demands of the education system and, later, the job market.

Justin van Fleet, president of Theirworld, highlights the critical need for immediate action: “Ninety percent of a child’s brain develops by the age of five, making the period between birth and school the most critical time in their lives. Failing to support children during these crucial years means setting them up for lifelong challenges.

“Early childhood education is the foundation of learning, and we cannot afford to neglect it. The data from South Africa is concerning, but it also provides a clear mandate for action. We need the government, donors, and businesses to step up and make early years education a priority. The future of our children, and indeed our world, depends on it.”

Theirworld is calling on the South African government to prioritise early childhood education by committing to new funding that will support high-quality care and pre-school programmes. This investment is necessary to ensure that all children have the opportunity to thrive and succeed in their early years, laying the foundation for a stronger, more prosperous South Africa.

Key findings for South Africa include:

* 25% of primary school professionals say 80% or more children can do age-appropriate physical activities when they start school, such as hold a pencil, wash their hands or go to the toilet independently.

India South Africa US UK Brazil The Netherlands 41% 25% 14% 22% 28% 17%

* 24% of primary school professionals say 80% or more children can do age-appropriate educational activities when they start school, such as identify letters or numbers or recognise their name.

India South Africa US UK Brazil The Netherlands 41% 24% 16% 25% 29% 20%

* 24% of primary school professionals say 80% or more children can do age-appropriate social activities when they start school, such as feeling comfortable around unfamiliar people or sharing tasks.

India South Africa US UK Brazil The Netherlands 45% 24% 19% 26% 40% 19%