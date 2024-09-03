Scalable network solutions could future-proof African stadiums

The journey towards building sports stadiums in Africa that meet international standards must include a focus on integrating advanced digital technologies.

Making use of technology is essential if we are to unlock a future where fan experiences and operational efficiencies are enhanced, writes By Johan du Plooy, BP lead: networking and collaboration at Westcon-Comstor Southern Africa.

According to Grand View Research, the global “smart stadium” market size is expected to reach $41,73-billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 21,3% from 2023 to 2029, driven by the increasing demand for reliable high-speed connectivity.

Globally, sports fans are increasingly engaging with real-time sports, sharing their experiences on social media via high-speed WiFi, and accessing augmented reality (AR) features that provide interactive content about a match.

The role of WiFi in these experiences is not just significant but a driving force for growth and innovation in the sports industry and, ultimately, the stadium industry. For example, South Africa has seen a surge in fibre subscriptions across homes and businesses of over 4 200% in the past seven years, indicating the country’s growing digital maturity.

Connected stadiums are not just about providing WiFi. They are about transforming how fans engage with the game. The potential of enhanced connectivity to revolutionise the fan experience is truly inspiring.

Technology creates a connected and seamless fan experience, allowing fans to access social media apps reliably, stay in touch with friends and family during matches, and get updates even when they are away from their seats.

Furthermore, it includes mobile ticketing, cashless transactions, in-seat concessions ordering, real-time sports betting, and improved stadium app performance.

By integrating advanced technologies, stadiums can ensure that fans have a more connected, convenient, and engaging experience, ultimately transforming how they interact with and enjoy live sports events.

Modern stadiums are quickly adapting and introducing IoT technologies, which play a pivotal role in offering dynamic and interactive experiences that extend beyond traditional game-watching. This evolution is not just catching up with global trends but also engaging and enjoyable for stakeholders in the sports industry.

IoT technologies help identify unauthorised access and security threats, enabling rapid responses from security teams. Facial recognition reduces fraud associated with ticket scalping and unauthorised seat changes during games. Furthermore, data-driven insights from network analytics can optimise resource allocation and operational planning, ensuring efficient and smooth operations on event days.

In the US, stadiums like Levi’s Stadium in California have integrated IoT solutions to enhance security and operational efficiency. The ability to monitor and respond to real-time data has transformed how events are managed, illustrating the potential for similar advancements in African stadiums.

One example that could apply in Africa is the use of these IoT devices to improve the overall security of stadiums.

Collaboration between technology providers and stadium operators is essential for driving these advancements. Companies like Westcon-Comstor and Extreme Networks can provide scalable network solutions.

However, it’s not just about one company or solution. The broader industry is seeing significant contributions from various technology providers, each bringing unique innovations to the table. The future of smart stadiums will be shaped by many players, each pushing the boundaries of what’s possible with connectivity and digital engagement.

Locally, as Africa continually strives to build stadiums that meet international standards, adapting and effectively using digital solutions from various vendors is essential. For instance, leveraging new standards like the new Wi-Fi 6 network will support and improve modern connected fan experiences. Other areas, such as updated digital signage and mobile ticket scanning at stadium entrances, while not new to Africa, can be further improved for a more seamless and secure stadium experience.

But it’s not just about the experience. It is about having the data to adapt and change that experience in real time.

The future of sports entertainment is here, and it is being shaped by innovative technology. The collaborative efforts of technology providers and the commitment of stadium operators to adopt these solutions create significant opportunities for expansion across the region.

By embracing technology, African stadiums can set new benchmarks for enhanced fan experiences, ensuring operational efficiency and security. And will go a long way towards helping teams fill seats.