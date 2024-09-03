Senior BI Developer

Key Responsibilities:
- Collaborate with finance to understand and meet reporting needs.
- Develop and optimize SQL and Power BI solutions for financial data.
- Lead ETL processes using SSIS and ensure data quality.
- Utilize SSAS for creating financial-focused OLAP cubes and data warehousing.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.
- 8+ years in SQL development within a Microsoft environment.
- Expertise in SQL Server, Power BI, SSIS, SSAS, and financial data reporting.
- Strong communication skills and ability to work with cross-functional teams.
Preferred:
- Certifications in SQL Server or Power BI.
- Experience with financial systems and data.
Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Power BI
- SSIS