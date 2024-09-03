Senior BI Developer

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with finance to understand and meet reporting needs.

Develop and optimize SQL and Power BI solutions for financial data.

Lead ETL processes using SSIS and ensure data quality.

Utilize SSAS for creating financial-focused OLAP cubes and data warehousing.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.

8+ years in SQL development within a Microsoft environment.

Expertise in SQL Server, Power BI, SSIS, SSAS, and financial data reporting.

Strong communication skills and ability to work with cross-functional teams.

Preferred:

Certifications in SQL Server or Power BI.

Experience with financial systems and data.

Desired Skills:

SQL

Power BI

SSIS

