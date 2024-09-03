Senior BI Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Sep 3, 2024

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with finance to understand and meet reporting needs.
  • Develop and optimize SQL and Power BI solutions for financial data.
  • Lead ETL processes using SSIS and ensure data quality.
  • Utilize SSAS for creating financial-focused OLAP cubes and data warehousing.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in a related field or equivalent experience.
  • 8+ years in SQL development within a Microsoft environment.
  • Expertise in SQL Server, Power BI, SSIS, SSAS, and financial data reporting.
  • Strong communication skills and ability to work with cross-functional teams.

Preferred:

  • Certifications in SQL Server or Power BI.
  • Experience with financial systems and data.

Salt is acting as an Employment Agency in relation to this vacancy.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL
  • Power BI
  • SSIS

