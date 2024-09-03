SQL Developer at Resourgenix

Senior SQL Developer

Our client based in Umhlanga is looking for a skilled, contributing SQL developer within a cross functional agile development team. Write high quality SQL code within the prescribed technologies and environments and according to the high standards expected of this developer position. Work with the development and business analysis teams to assist with the process of determining requirements. Implement sound technical solutions based on those requirements. Provide support and maintenance to existing systems and solutions. Liaise with business users and business unit managers from time to time as required. Demonstrate a culture of individual leadership and development and exhibit a progressive attitude to technology and career.

Minimum Qualification:

B.Comm Business Information Systems (BIS)

Relevant Technikon Diploma in SQL technologies: Database Development, Design and Maintenance

Preferred Qualification:

BSc Computer Science or Electronic Engineering

B.Comm Business Information Systems (BIS)

Minimum Experience:

Minimum 5 – 8 years’ experience in SQL coding and Database Development, as well in Microsoft Integration, Analysis and Reporting Services and other relevant technologies.

Technical:

Technical skills set compatible to database architectures and systems:

Advanced knowledge of writing/optimising and maintaining stored procedures

SQL Server 2012

SQL Server 2014

SQL Server 2016

SQL Server Reporting Services

SQL Server Integration Services

SQL Server Analysis Services

Understand and manage activities within the context of the SDLC.

Desired Skills:

Coding

SDLC

Database

Business analysis

SQL

Stored Procedures

Maintenance

