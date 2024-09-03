Time to give mobile devices the spring cleaning they deserve

Spring has officially sprung. And with the traditional thoughts around warmer weather and an exciting period of renewal and rejuvenation, now is also the perfect time to give a fresh start to your digital devices.

Giving them a proper spring cleaning will not only boost their performance, but also improve their security – which is critical for your digital life – according to Kaspersky.

“A well-maintained device not only operates better, but also reduces the risk of cyberthreats,” says David Emm, principal security researcher at Kaspersky. “It also helps you to keep track of things and ensures that nothing is overlooked that could help a cyberattacker gain access to your device and the data it holds.

“It is not that difficult to give your device a good spring cleaning to improve security, which is important at a time when hackers are targeting all types of devices – including mobiles,” Emm adds.

He gives a few tips for getting your mobile devices and computer ready for the new season:

* Uninstall apps you don’t use: Review your applications and remove those that are unnecessary. This will free up space and streamline performance.

* Update software – and remember to do so regularly: Outdated software can be a gateway for cyberthreats. Ensure your operating system and apps are up to date to protect against vulnerabilities. It is as easy as changing your settings to auto-update when you are on your home WiFi network.

* Clean your desktop and home screen: A cluttered desktop can make it hard to find what you need. Consider organising your files into folders and deleting unnecessary items. On a mobile device, arrange your apps and remove icons from your home screen that you rarely use.

* Manage startup programs: Some programs automatically start when you turn on your computer. This can slow down your start-up time. Disable any unnecessary startup programs and experience a significant speed boost.

* Optimise storage: Review and delete duplicate photos, videos, and documents that are no longer needed. Go the cloud storage route to keep your large files and free up space on your device.

* Back up important data: Before doing any major cleaning, back up your essential files using cloud services or an external hard drive. This gives you the peace of mind that you will not lose any important data during the cleaning process.

* Browser clean-up: Clear your browser cache, history, and cookies to turbo-charge your browsing speed and maintain your privacy.

* Optimise battery consumption for mobile devices: If your battery drains quickly on a regular basis you can adjust some basic settings to help prevent this such as turning off Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when you are not using them. You should also limit the background data your apps are accessing. For instance, turning off the automatic syncing functions for apps like Facebook will make your phone work a little bit less all the time.

* Review your passwords: Check your passwords to your online accounts to make sure that they are all unique and hard to guess. Also consider using a password manager for the creation of stronger, unique passwords, for their secure storage across devices, and auto filling on any website or app. The benefit is that you do not have to remember all of them – just the main password.

* Install a reliable security solution: To streamline all these digital cleanup processes install and maintain reputable antivirus and anti-malware software on your devices. Regularly scan your devices for potential threats and keep your security software up to date.

* Physical cleaning: Do not forget the physical aspect. Dust and grime can affect your device’s performance. Clean your screen, keyboard, and other components to keep everything running smoothly.

“By dedicating some time to regularly cleaning and maintaining your digital devices you will improve their efficiency while also keeping your personal data safeguarded from potential cyberthreats,” says Emm.