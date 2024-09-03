UIF online platforms are down

The Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF’s) online platforms are currently down.

On 30 August 2024, the Pretoria High Court issued an interim interdict preventing, with immediate effect, a new service provider from rendering services for the UIF online portal.

As a result, UIF online platforms including uFiling, Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD), Virtual Office as well as the UIF Covid19 TERS systems have been disrupted.

Nomakhosazana Meth, minister of labour, says capacity at UIF service points will be ramped up and operating hours extended to ensure that applications and submissions are processed.

“We are anticipating that the disruption will result in increased volumes of clients at our service points,” she says. “We therefore wish to sincerely apologise to our clients and stakeholders for the delays and any inconvenience emanating from the disruption of UIF online platforms.

“We appeal for patience and cooperation from all affected members of the public and stakeholders during this time. An announcement will be communicated to the public in due course, upon the resumption of the online services,” Meth adds.