Agile IT Project Manager

Our Client is looking for a Agile IT Project Manager to Join their Team

Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.

Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects within the Company for new and existing clients.

Develop and maintain project plans.

Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.

Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.

Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.

Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team

Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.

Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.

Experience:

Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects will be advantageous.

Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience will be advantageous.

Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.

Qualifications:

Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher

Education & Training.

Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical

professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)

National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.

Knowledge & Skills:

Solid understanding of software development life cycle models. Knowledge of both

Agile and traditional project management principles and practices with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.

Balanced business/technical ability: Ability to analyse business requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Direct Transact. Sufficient IT technical ability to provide guidance to development teams and able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex project risks and issues.

Able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude.

Problem solver.

Ability to self-organise.

Pro-active and service driven.

Administratively strong with good attention to detail.

Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.

Strategic thinking and planning abilities.

High level of personal integrity and ethics.

Work Accountability and ownership mentality.

Effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building

Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage

competing demands

Strong understanding of how to effectively use Project Management tools to track project progress.

Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

Excellent oral and written communications skills and with the ability to interact with both business and IT individuals

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Ability to multitask.

Self-driven and self-reliant.

Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the Head of Department.

Ensure effective internal communications both within the various teams and across the organisation.

Personal Attributes:

Self-Motivated and able to work independently.

Attention to detail.

Team player.

Professional

Supportive passionate professional.

Ability to build relationships with the various Company team members, team managers, division heads and executives.

Desired Skills:

Agile IT Project Manager

Scrum Master

IT Delivery Manager

Learn more/Apply for this position