Our Client is looking for a Agile IT Project Manager to Join their Team
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria
Role:
- Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.
- Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects within the Company for new and existing clients.
- Develop and maintain project plans.
- Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
- Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
- Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.
- Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.
- Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.
- Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team
- Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.
- Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.
- Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.
Experience:
- Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects will be advantageous.
- Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience will be advantageous.
- Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.
Qualifications:
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
- Education & Training.
- Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical
- professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)
- National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Solid understanding of software development life cycle models. Knowledge of both
- Agile and traditional project management principles and practices with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.
- Balanced business/technical ability:
- Ability to analyse business requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Direct Transact.
- Sufficient IT technical ability to provide guidance to development teams and able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex project risks and issues.
- Able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude.
- Problem solver.
- Ability to self-organise.
- Pro-active and service driven.
- Administratively strong with good attention to detail.
- Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.
- Strategic thinking and planning abilities.
- High level of personal integrity and ethics.
- Work Accountability and ownership mentality.
- Effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building
- Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage
- competing demands
- Strong understanding of how to effectively use Project Management tools to track project progress.
- Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools
- Excellent oral and written communications skills and with the ability to interact with both business and IT individuals
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
- Ability to multitask.
- Self-driven and self-reliant.
- Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the Head of Department.
- Ensure effective internal communications both within the various teams and across the organisation.
Personal Attributes:
- Self-Motivated and able to work independently.
- Attention to detail.
- Team player.
- Professional
- Supportive passionate professional.
- Ability to build relationships with the various Company team members, team managers, division heads and executives.
Desired Skills:
- Agile IT Project Manager
- Scrum Master
- IT Delivery Manager