Agile IT Project Manager

Sep 4, 2024

Our Client is looking for a Agile IT Project Manager to Join their Team
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria

Role:

  • Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.
  • Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects within the Company for new and existing clients.
  • Develop and maintain project plans.
  • Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.
  • Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.
  • Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives and Showcases.
  • Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.
  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.
  • Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.
  • Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team
  • Work closely with teams to resolve impediments and obstacles.
  • Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.
  • Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.

Experience:

  • Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects will be advantageous.
  • Prior Banking Industry and or financial experience will be advantageous.
  • Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.

Qualifications:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher
  • Education & Training.
  • Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical
  • professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)
  • National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Solid understanding of software development life cycle models. Knowledge of both
  • Agile and traditional project management principles and practices with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.
  • Balanced business/technical ability:
    • Ability to analyse business requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and documenting and communicating those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client and Direct Transact.
    • Sufficient IT technical ability to provide guidance to development teams and able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex project risks and issues.

  • Able to remain flexible, function under pressure and maintain a positive attitude.

  • Problem solver.

  • Ability to self-organise.

  • Pro-active and service driven.

  • Administratively strong with good attention to detail.

  • Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.

  • Strategic thinking and planning abilities.

  • High level of personal integrity and ethics.

  • Work Accountability and ownership mentality.

  • Effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching, collaborating, and team building

  • Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage

  • competing demands

  • Strong understanding of how to effectively use Project Management tools to track project progress.

  • Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

  • Excellent oral and written communications skills and with the ability to interact with both business and IT individuals

  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

  • Ability to multitask.

  • Self-driven and self-reliant.

  • Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the Head of Department.

  • Ensure effective internal communications both within the various teams and across the organisation.

Personal Attributes:

  • Self-Motivated and able to work independently.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Team player.
  • Professional
  • Supportive passionate professional.
  • Ability to build relationships with the various Company team members, team managers, division heads and executives.

Desired Skills:

  • Agile IT Project Manager
  • Scrum Master
  • IT Delivery Manager

