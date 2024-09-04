Agile IT Project Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our clients in the financial sector are seeking an Agile IT Project Manager! Join a dynamic team that leverages cutting-edge technology and enjoy the perks of a permanent hybrid role in the Menlyn area.

Required Qualifications and Experience

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

Project Management / Agile Project Manager / Scrum qualification (or practical professional work experience in lieu of academic qualification)

National Diploma / Degree in relevant IT or Business field will be an advantage.

Prior practical experience managing software development IT projects.

Prior Banking Industry and our financial experience will be advantageous.

Prior practical experience with Scrum/Agile methodologies on software development projects will be advantageous.

Knowledge and Skill Requirements:

Solid understanding of software development life cycle models. Knowledge of both Agile and traditional project management principles and practices with the ability to blend them together in the right proportions to fit a project and business environment.

Balanced business/technical ability:

Ability to analyze business requirements, identify gaps, provide workable solutions and workarounds, and document and communicate those requirements and solutions in a fashion that satisfies both the client.

Sufficient IT technical ability to provide guidance to development teams and able to accurately and objectively evaluate complex project risks and issues.

Excellent communicator capable of leading and controlling meetings.

Effective interpersonal skills including mentoring, coaching collaborating, and team building Strong analytical, planning, and organizational skills with an ability to manage competing demands

Strong understanding of how to effectively use Project Management tools.

Microsoft Project, Visio, and all Office Tools

Excellent oral and written communications skills and with the ability to interact with both business and IT individuals

Role

Manage and deliver Software Development IT projects from commencement to completion within the scope, budget and time agreed in line with the business strategy.

Plan, organize, direct, control and coordinate projects for new and existing clients.

Develop and maintain project plans.

Lead the planning and execution of projects, ensuring timely delivery of high-quality solutions.

Communicate project progress, risks, and issues to stakeholders in a clear and concise manner.

Facilitate Agile ceremonies, including Planning, Daily Standups, Retrospectives & Showcases.

Foster a collaborative and transparent team culture by promoting Agile values and principles.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure effective communication and coordination.

Engage with stakeholders to gather project requirements and expectations.

Champion the Agile framework and processes within the team

Drive continuous improvement initiatives within the Agile processes.

Ensure that deliverables meet high-quality standards and compliance requirements.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

Agile

SDLC

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position