Business Analyst at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client offers multiple industry service solutions helping their clients achieve above industry excellence. With an emphasis on culture fit, they boast a dedicated team of over 600 employees, many with over a decade of tenure. They have built their culture on a feeling of togetherness, trust and respect and are always looking to support employees’ continuous learning. Using Agile, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation and improvement.

What you will be doing:

Analysing and comprehending each functional area in depth.

Collaborating with diverse team members to understand and resolve issues related to each functional area.

Interpreting supporting code of functional areas at a high level.

Demonstrating functional area capabilities to the team.

Taking responsibility for configuration management.

Evaluating tasks that imply changes to the business function, require new setup, or potentially affect upstream/downstream components. This includes:

Reviewing bug fixes to ensure that processes operate as intended.



Examining and approving the Architectural Specification Document for the enhanced/fixed module.

Working closely with team members to identify new business requirements and design business solutions.

Preparing Solution Design documents for identified gaps in the current offering based on client-received business requirements.

Identifying potential roadmap items to improve the solution for future development.

Keeping up with industry regulations, advancements, trends, etc.

Delivering business/insurance training (Train the Trainer).

Training and providing support to team members on functionality and configuration.

Collaborating with the client Product Owner as a stakeholder.

Collaborating with Testers (internal and client) and regression teams.

Facilitating consultations with various team members to ensure that the client takes ownership of their issues.

What you need:

BEng Industrial Engineering or other relevant qualification is preferred but not essential

Previous experience in a similar position.

Proficiency in the following areas:

Composing requirement specifications for information systems.



Possessing end-to-end experience of the development lifecycle, including testing and training.



Familiarity with UML terminology, particularly in relation to use-cases and activity diagrams.



Demonstrated expertise in interacting directly with end-users.

