C# Development Team lead

Are you a Senior/ Lead Developer ready to take on exciting challenges? Our clients, pioneers in the financial industry, are looking for a C# Development Team lead! Enjoy a permanent hybrid role based in Menlyn, where innovation meets opportunity.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher

Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]

Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.

In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.

Optional experience in Kafka.

Optional experience in PostgreSQL.

Optional experience in Java.

Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.

Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.

Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).

Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.

Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.

Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.

Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.

Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

Interested? Apply Now!

Desired Skills:

c#

.net

angular

aws

Employer & Job Benefits:

hybrid

Learn more/Apply for this position