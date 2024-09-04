C# Development Team lead

Sep 4, 2024

Are you a Senior/ Lead Developer ready to take on exciting challenges? Our clients, pioneers in the financial industry, are looking for a C# Development Team lead! Enjoy a permanent hybrid role based in Menlyn, where innovation meets opportunity.

Required Qualifications and Experience:

  • Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher
  • Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
  • Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.
  • In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.
  • Optional experience in Kafka.
  • Optional experience in PostgreSQL.
  • Optional experience in Java.
  • Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
  • Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.
  • Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
  • Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.
  • Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.
  • Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.
  • Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
  • Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.

