C# Development Team lead – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Are you a Senior/ Lead Developer ready to take on exciting challenges? Our clients, pioneers in the financial industry, are looking for a C# Development Team lead! Enjoy a permanent hybrid role based in Menlyn, where innovation meets opportunity.
Required Qualifications and Experience:
- Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher
- Strong proficiency in SQL, C#, .NET, and modern front-end frameworks (e.g., Angular, React, or [URL Removed]
- Extensive experience with AWS services, Kubernetes (advantageous), and container orchestration.
- In-depth knowledge of web development, including RESTful API design, microservices architecture, and responsive design principles.
- Optional experience in Kafka.
- Optional experience in PostgreSQL.
- Optional experience in Java.
- Proven ability to lead and mentor a team of engineers, with a focus on full stack development.
- Experience in managing complex projects that involve multiple technologies and teams.
- Expertise in cloud infrastructure (AWS) and container orchestration (Kubernetes).
- Familiarity with DevOps practices and tools, including CI/CD pipelines, containerization, and monitoring solutions.
- Strong understanding of web application security, including OWASP principles, and cloud security best practices.
- Experience with performance optimization for both front-end and back-end applications.
- Previous Roles: Experience in leading full stack development teams, with a focus on cloud-native applications.
- Certifications: AWS Certified Solutions Architect, AWS Certified DevOps Engineer, Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA), or similar certifications are a plus.
Desired Skills:
- c#
- .net
- angular
- aws
Employer & Job Benefits:
- hybrid