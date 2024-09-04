C# QA Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 4, 2024

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Manger! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.

Required Education and Experience:

  • DevOps and/or Agile Training.
  • Manual and Automation testing with C#.
  • Deep and practical understanding of DevOps and Agile Methodology, process and principles.
  • Microsoft DevOps (software) Experience.
  • Leadership experience.
  • In taking companies and/or software development teams through a transformation and change management process.
  • Implementing and getting test automation adopted.
  • Driving and reporting on strategic initiatives in QA.
  • Empowering the QA chapter to create flow and quality within CI/CD process.
  • Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage and provide progress on all QA activities.

Role:

  • Accountable for delivery of quality software development projects.
  • Ensure that the product/feature/enhancement requirements have been met as set out in design.
  • Create, implement and maintain a continuous improvement plan for QA.
  • Working closely with the project office and the business development teams to meet current and future customer needs.
  • Research the external environment, and where appropriate identify and recommend external partners for the delivery of best of breed technologies suitable for QA.
  • Reviewing and applying best practices to establish frameworks consistent with and supportive of the Product and Business Development Strategy.
  • Identifying and implementing technology to support the future success of the business.
  • Articulating to colleagues, directors and user communities, the company’s technological vision, opportunities, and challenges as part of the company strategy.
  • Collaborating with the appropriate functions and users to evaluate and identify technology platforms for delivering the company’s products and internal services.
  • Understanding the use cases (and/or user stories) in order to oversee the design of the QA for the products to be built.
  • Establish software consistent QA standards and processes aligned with best practices for delivery of scalable, robust and high-quality software.
  • Supervise resource allocation and availability to assure productive and sustainable use of available resources taking into consideration customer demand versus resource availability i.e. resource and capacity management.
  • Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the COO.
  • Ensure effective internal communications both within the software development team and across the organization.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • Agile
  • DevOps
  • CI/CD
  • QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

