C# QA Manager – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Manger! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.

Required Education and Experience:

DevOps and/or Agile Training.

Manual and Automation testing with C#.

Deep and practical understanding of DevOps and Agile Methodology, process and principles.

Microsoft DevOps (software) Experience.

Leadership experience.

In taking companies and/or software development teams through a transformation and change management process.

Implementing and getting test automation adopted.

Driving and reporting on strategic initiatives in QA.

Empowering the QA chapter to create flow and quality within CI/CD process.

Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage and provide progress on all QA activities.

Role:

Accountable for delivery of quality software development projects.

Ensure that the product/feature/enhancement requirements have been met as set out in design.

Create, implement and maintain a continuous improvement plan for QA.

Working closely with the project office and the business development teams to meet current and future customer needs.

Research the external environment, and where appropriate identify and recommend external partners for the delivery of best of breed technologies suitable for QA.

Reviewing and applying best practices to establish frameworks consistent with and supportive of the Product and Business Development Strategy.

Identifying and implementing technology to support the future success of the business.

Articulating to colleagues, directors and user communities, the company’s technological vision, opportunities, and challenges as part of the company strategy.

Collaborating with the appropriate functions and users to evaluate and identify technology platforms for delivering the company’s products and internal services.

Understanding the use cases (and/or user stories) in order to oversee the design of the QA for the products to be built.

Establish software consistent QA standards and processes aligned with best practices for delivery of scalable, robust and high-quality software.

Supervise resource allocation and availability to assure productive and sustainable use of available resources taking into consideration customer demand versus resource availability i.e. resource and capacity management.

Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the COO.

Ensure effective internal communications both within the software development team and across the organization.

Desired Skills:

C#

Agile

DevOps

CI/CD

QA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

