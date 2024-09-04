C# QA Manager

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Manger! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.
Required Education and Experience:
- DevOps and/or Agile Training.
- Manual and Automation testing with C#.
- Deep and practical understanding of DevOps and Agile Methodology, process and principles.
- Microsoft DevOps (software) Experience.
- Leadership experience.
- In taking companies and/or software development teams through a transformation and change management process.
- Implementing and getting test automation adopted.
- Driving and reporting on strategic initiatives in QA.
- Empowering the QA chapter to create flow and quality within CI/CD process.
- Implement mechanisms to monitor, manage and provide progress on all QA activities.
Role:
- Accountable for delivery of quality software development projects.
- Ensure that the product/feature/enhancement requirements have been met as set out in design.
- Create, implement and maintain a continuous improvement plan for QA.
- Working closely with the project office and the business development teams to meet current and future customer needs.
- Research the external environment, and where appropriate identify and recommend external partners for the delivery of best of breed technologies suitable for QA.
- Reviewing and applying best practices to establish frameworks consistent with and supportive of the Product and Business Development Strategy.
- Identifying and implementing technology to support the future success of the business.
- Articulating to colleagues, directors and user communities, the company’s technological vision, opportunities, and challenges as part of the company strategy.
- Collaborating with the appropriate functions and users to evaluate and identify technology platforms for delivering the company’s products and internal services.
- Understanding the use cases (and/or user stories) in order to oversee the design of the QA for the products to be built.
- Establish software consistent QA standards and processes aligned with best practices for delivery of scalable, robust and high-quality software.
- Supervise resource allocation and availability to assure productive and sustainable use of available resources taking into consideration customer demand versus resource availability i.e. resource and capacity management.
- Responsible for his/her own work planning against objectives set in agreement with the COO.
- Ensure effective internal communications both within the software development team and across the organization.
Interested? Apply Now!
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Agile
- DevOps
- CI/CD
- QA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years