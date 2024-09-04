C# QA Test Analyst – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Sep 4, 2024

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Test Analyst! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.

Required Education and Experience

  • Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
  • Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL
  • Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
  • 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance role & software testing role.
  • Experience in Manual and Automation Testing within C#
  • At least 2 years in a QA Software Testing role.
  • Extensive experience in Manual Testing.
  • At least 1 year experience using automation Testing tools.
  • Experience in the build of automation tests.
  • Automation script execution and reporting.
  • Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers.
  • Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
  • Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
  • Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios.
  • Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries will be an advantage.
  • Experience in C# programming (Advantageous).
  • Experience in object-oriented programming and structured query language.
  • Experience with the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment).
  • Experience with working on and testing different Internet Browsers.
  • Experience working with Error tracking tool/system will be an advantage.
  • Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
  • Experience in a Banking or Financial environment will be an advantage.
  • Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Role

  • Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
  • You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems for products and programmes.
  • You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.
  • The DevOps Automation Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. S/he executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused, methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality
  • Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and external QA resources.

Desired Skills:

  • C#
  • AWS
  • SAFE
  • ITIL
  • ISTQB
  • DNS
  • SSL
  • QA

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

