C# QA Test Analyst

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Test Analyst! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.
Required Education and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field
- Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.
- 3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance role & software testing role.
- Experience in Manual and Automation Testing within C#
- At least 2 years in a QA Software Testing role.
- Extensive experience in Manual Testing.
- At least 1 year experience using automation Testing tools.
- Experience in the build of automation tests.
- Automation script execution and reporting.
- Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers.
- Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.
- Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.
- Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios.
- Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries will be an advantage.
- Experience in C# programming (Advantageous).
- Experience in object-oriented programming and structured query language.
- Experience with the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment).
- Experience with working on and testing different Internet Browsers.
- Experience working with Error tracking tool/system will be an advantage.
- Payment domain knowledge is a plus.
- Experience in a Banking or Financial environment will be an advantage.
- Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.
Role
- Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.
- You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems for products and programmes.
- You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.
- The DevOps Automation Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. S/he executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused, methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality
- Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and external QA resources.
Desired Skills:
- C#
- AWS
- SAFE
- ITIL
- ISTQB
- DNS
- SSL
- QA
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years