C# QA Test Analyst

Join our clients at the forefront of the Financial Sector who are on the hunt for a QA Test Analyst! Work with the latest in technology with a dynamic team and enjoy a fantastic permanent, hybrid role based in Menlyn.

Required Education and Experience

Bachelor’s degree or Diploma in Computer Science or related field

Certifications / Licenses in any of the following: ITIL, ISTQB, II, IAT, DNS, RHCSA, MCSA, SAFE, AWS, SSL

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training.

3 – 4+ years of experience in software quality assurance role & software testing role.

Experience in Manual and Automation Testing within C#

At least 2 years in a QA Software Testing role.

Extensive experience in Manual Testing.

At least 1 year experience using automation Testing tools.

Experience in the build of automation tests.

Automation script execution and reporting.

Ability to communicate effectively with developers, quality assurance site reliability engineers.

Experience writing technical documentation for a technical audience.

Strong commitment to customer service and service enablement.

Experience with generating and documenting Test cases and QA Test Plans/Scenarios.

Basic Knowledge of SQL database and queries will be an advantage.

Experience in C# programming (Advantageous).

Experience in object-oriented programming and structured query language.

Experience with the concept of a Software Development Lifecycle and working with different test environments (Development, Quality and UAT Environment).

Experience with working on and testing different Internet Browsers.

Experience working with Error tracking tool/system will be an advantage.

Payment domain knowledge is a plus.

Experience in a Banking or Financial environment will be an advantage.

Ability to perform duties under tight deadlines.

Role

Conduct testing of new and existing software before it goes into production.

You will plan, design, and build sophisticated automated text fixtures and systems for products and programmes.

You will work on the automation quality assurance efforts for software development projects, including a review of technical specifications and user stories.

The DevOps Automation Quality Assurance Engineer works closely with software developers, product owners, scrum masters and business stakeholders. S/he executes and maintains automated test scripts, provides documentation for testing methodologies and tools, reports automation results and ensures a focused, methodical approach to automation testing. In addition, the Automation Quality

Assurance Engineer monitors progress of the automation QA efforts of internal and external QA resources.

