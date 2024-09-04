Competition Commission approves sale of Telkom masts and towers

An important milestone has been reached in the proposed disposal of Telkom’s masts and towers business.

The South African Competition Commission, the Competition Tribunal of South Africa, has approved the disposal of the assets housed in the Swiftnet business, subject to conditions that have been approved by the purchaser.

The purchasing consortium comprises an infrastructure fund managed by a subsidiary of Actis and an infrastructure vehicle 100% owned by Royal Bafokeng Holdings.

The sales was approved by Telkom shareholders on 24 May 2024, subject to suspensive conditions, a number of which still need to be fulfilled.