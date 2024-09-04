Cyber Security Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve is currently seeking a highly skilled Cyber Security Engineer for our client, a leading independent power producer. This is an exceptional opportunity to join a dynamic and innovative company at the forefront of the energy sector. The successful candidate will play a crucial role in safeguarding critical infrastructure, ensuring the security of systems, and supporting the continued growth and success of our client’s operations. If you have a passion for cybersecurity and want to contribute to a pioneering energy leader, we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities:



Collaborate with energy engineers, system operators, and IT teams to enhance security awareness.

Work with IT/OT Managers and third parties to execute against the cybersecurity roadmap and implement technical security solutions.

Define and drive the secure engineering and configuration of IT and OT platforms, including laptops, servers, email systems, security devices, and other systems.

Build security into Operational Plant/Industrial control plants and networks.

Lead incident response efforts and work with outsourced managed security service providers during security breaches or cyber incidents.

Conduct regular security audits and assessments to ensure compliance with regulatory requirements, industry standards, and internal security policies.

Design, manage, configure, and maintain security of the groupwide Azure Security tenant and M365.

Maintain the cybersecurity risk register to track changes in the cybersecurity risk of the organization.

Stay abreast of the latest cyber threats and trends and leverage threat intelligence to enhance security posture and response capabilities.

Work with IT and OT teams to remediate software vulnerabilities to reduce the likelihood of exploitation.

Develop global VPN and network access methods and policies and ensure a zero-trust methodology is upheld.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate security into the design, development, and operation of energy and IT infrastructure.

Centrally manage and maintain firewalls across the group including policies, configuration, updates, replacements, and restore.

Conduct risk assessments to identify and remediate vulnerabilities and threats specific to the IT and OT energy sector.

Requirements:



5+ years’ experience in enterprise and operational technology networking.

5+ years’ experience in cyber security engineering or architecture roles.

3+ years’ experience in securing operational technology.

High competency in managing Palo Alto, Fortigate, Juniper, and Aruba network equipment.

Experience in vulnerability management, incident response, and cloud security, using Azure and M365 Defender.

High proficiency in Microsoft Azure security, M365 Defender, Sentinel SIEM, and Intune (EndPoint Manager).

Relevant Cyber Security certification.

Code B driver’s license.

Experience & Qualifications (Preferred)

Cybersecurity Framework (NCSF).

Certified Information System Security Professional (CISSP) or NIST.

Certified as competent in CompTIA Cyber Security Analyst (CySA) or EC-Council Certified Network Defender (EC-CND).

Linux and Windows Server experience advantageous.

Experience with ERP/CMMS systems, such as SAP or IFS.

Juniper JNCIS (SEC/ENT) preferable, Cisco CCNP (ENT/SEC) or equivalent qualification.

Palo Alto PCNSA.

Comptia S+ or JNCIA

Benefits:



Salary: negotiable

Contact Hire Resolve for your next career-changing move.

Apply for this role today, contact Gustav Vogel at Hire Resolve or on LinkedIn

You can also visit the Hire Resolve website: [URL Removed] or email us your CV: [Email Address Removed]

We will contact you telephonically in 7 days should you be suitable for this vacancy. If you are not suitable, we will put your CV on file and contact you regarding any future vacancies that arise.

Desired Skills:

Cyber Security Engineer

Cyber Security Engineer

Cyber Security Engineer

Learn more/Apply for this position