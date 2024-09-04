Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client is looking for a Data Analyst to form part of their forward-thinking and visionary Analytics department. You will form part of a successful team and be situated in a bright, comfortable and busy environment.

Role Overview:

Collaborate & Translate: Work closely with teams to understand their business needs and convert these into specific data analysis tasks.

Data Management: Extract, clean, transform, and analyze data from diverse sources.

Statistical Analysis: Utilize statistical methods to identify trends, patterns, and correlations.

Model Development: Design and maintain comprehensive data models and databases.

Insight Generation: Conduct ad-hoc analyses and produce reports to deliver valuable insights to stakeholders.

Data Visualization: Apply visualization techniques to make complex data easily understandable.

Cloud Management: Handle and process large datasets using Azure and other cloud technologies.

Database Expertise: Manage and interact with MSSQL, MySQL, RDBMS, and NoSQL databases.

Qualifications:



Bachelor’s degree in data science, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, or a related field.

At least 3-5 years’ experience as a Data Analyst, ideally in finance or sales.

Expertise in financial and sales models and data analysis techniques.

Advanced proficiency with Azure and other cloud technologies.

Strong knowledge of database management systems (RDBMS, NoSQL), including MS SQL, MySQL, Cosmos DB, and PostgreSQL.

Proficiency in data manipulation tools such as Python, R, or SQL.

Desired Skills:

