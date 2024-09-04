Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Sep 4, 2024

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Data Analyst who will be responsible for data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, and analysis.

Requirements:

  • Relevant Degree / Diploma
  • Strong background in statistics, machine learning and deep learning
  • Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data efficiently.
  • Proficiency in T-SQL, R, Python, Excel.

Responsibilities:

  • Extraction, cleansing, and validating of data to be used for analysis.
  • Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives.
  • Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions.
  • Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients.
  • Ability to confidently present findings to senior business stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Analysis
  • Data manipulation
  • Data extraction
  • Data Cleansing
  • T-SQL
  • R
  • Business Intelligence Tools
  • Python
  • Excel
  • Machine learning

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

