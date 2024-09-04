Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Data Analyst who will be responsible for data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, and analysis.
Requirements:
- Relevant Degree / Diploma
- Strong background in statistics, machine learning and deep learning
- Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data efficiently.
- Proficiency in T-SQL, R, Python, Excel.
Responsibilities:
- Extraction, cleansing, and validating of data to be used for analysis.
- Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives.
- Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions.
- Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients.
- Ability to confidently present findings to senior business stakeholders.
Desired Skills:
- Data Analysis
- Data manipulation
- Data extraction
- Data Cleansing
- T-SQL
- R
- Business Intelligence Tools
- Python
- Excel
- Machine learning
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years