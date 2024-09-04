Data Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Umhlanga

Our client has an exciting opportunity for a skilled Data Analyst who will be responsible for data collection, data cleaning and manipulation, model creation, and analysis.

Requirements:

Relevant Degree / Diploma

Strong background in statistics, machine learning and deep learning

Ability to handle, interpret and analyse data efficiently.

Proficiency in T-SQL, R, Python, Excel.

Responsibilities:

Extraction, cleansing, and validating of data to be used for analysis.

Translate Business Strategies into actionable goals and execute relevant BI projects / BI initiatives aligned to strategic objectives.

Extract data from various sources and convert it into meaningful information that can enhance the effectiveness of business decisions.

Involvement in new projects, design and develop Business Intelligence solutions in line with business requirements and service ad-hoc requests for information from clients.

Ability to confidently present findings to senior business stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Data Analysis

Data manipulation

Data extraction

Data Cleansing

T-SQL

R

Business Intelligence Tools

Python

Excel

Machine learning

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

