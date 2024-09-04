Data Engineer

Are you a wizard with data, someone who can conjure insights from seemingly chaotic information? We are seeking a Data Sorcerer to join our magical team of analytics wizards and alchemists. In this role, you’ll transform raw data into golden insights, build enchanted pipelines, and maintain the sacred database archives.

Purpose Statement

To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the data platform environment.

To analyse business or system requirements and build and enhance the data platforms.

To participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing data platforms.

Education (Minimum)

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis OR

A relevant degree in Data Engineering

Knowledge and Experience

Minimum:

Experience:

At least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems (MIS) | data warehousing | data transformation/ systems analysis together with a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification

OR

At least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis

Proven experience in:

Working in a cloud environment.

Data storage and access technologies

Testing methodologies

Knowledge:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Data pipelines

Rational database system and / or cloud data warehousing and / or big data frameworks

Dimensional modelling

Standards and governance

Testing practices

SQL or other data querying technologies

Ideal:

Experience:

Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies and Azure

Orchestration technologies

Knowledge:

Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes)

Dimensional modelling

Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)

Desired Skills:

DATA STORAGE

AWS

AZURE

SQL

architecture

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

