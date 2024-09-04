Data Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Are you a wizard with data, someone who can conjure insights from seemingly chaotic information? We are seeking a Data Sorcerer to join our magical team of analytics wizards and alchemists. In this role, you’ll transform raw data into golden insights, build enchanted pipelines, and maintain the sacred database archives.
Purpose Statement
- To contribute to the design and development of new applications / systems to meet the business requirements of the data platform environment.
- To analyse business or system requirements and build and enhance the data platforms.
- To participate in and provide input to the Architect during the compilation of solution design documentation for new and existing data platforms.
Education (Minimum)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Data Analysis OR
- A relevant degree in Data Engineering
Knowledge and Experience
Minimum:
Experience:
- At least 4 years’ proven experience within management information systems (MIS) | data warehousing | data transformation/ systems analysis together with a relevant 3 year tertiary qualification
OR
- At least 4-6 years’ proven experience within management information systems / system analysis
Proven experience in:
- Working in a cloud environment.
- Data storage and access technologies
- Testing methodologies
Knowledge:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Data pipelines
- Rational database system and / or cloud data warehousing and / or big data frameworks
- Dimensional modelling
- Standards and governance
- Testing practices
- SQL or other data querying technologies
Ideal:
Experience:
- Experience working in an AWS environment as well as with AWS Technologies and Azure
- Orchestration technologies
Knowledge:
- Data architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
- Dimensional modelling
- Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
Desired Skills:
- DATA STORAGE
- AWS
- AZURE
- SQL
- architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years