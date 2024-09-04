DevOps Engineer (Security Platforms) – Western Cape Cape Town

Implementing and operating Security DevOps Platforms
Engaging with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms
Collaborate with stakeholders
Implementing and maturing Agile and DevOps tooling
Coach team member in adopting DevOps practices and tooling
Minimum Requirements:
Matric
Tertiary Qualification
AWS Certified Solutions Architect or Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert
5 Years experience in a similar role
Experience in a DevOps environment, including CI/CD experience with technologies like GitLab or Github
Experience working in an Agile environment
Knowledge of cloud security concepts
Good Understanding of: VMWare, Docker, Kubernets, JSON templates, Python
Programming experience using Python, or C#, Java, GoLang or C++
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- AWS Solutions Architect
- CI/CD