DevOps Engineer (Security Platforms) – Western Cape Cape Town

Implementing and operating Security DevOps Platforms

Engaging with technology partners to deliver an integrated solution across platforms

Collaborate with stakeholders

Implementing and maturing Agile and DevOps tooling

Coach team member in adopting DevOps practices and tooling

Minimum Requirements:

Matric

Tertiary Qualification

AWS Certified Solutions Architect or Microsoft Azure Solutions Architect Expert

5 Years experience in a similar role

Experience in a DevOps environment, including CI/CD experience with technologies like GitLab or Github

Experience working in an Agile environment

Knowledge of cloud security concepts

Good Understanding of: VMWare, Docker, Kubernets, JSON templates, Python

Programming experience using Python, or C#, Java, GoLang or C++

Desired Skills:

DevOps

AWS Solutions Architect

CI/CD

