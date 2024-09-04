Hire Resolve is a leading recruitment agency specializing in connecting talented professionals with top companies. We are currently seeking an experienced ESG Analyst to join our client’s team.
As an ESG Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting research and analysis on environmental, social, and governance factors to provide insights and recommendations. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement ESG strategies and initiatives.
At Hire Resolve, we value diversity and strive to create an inclusive and supportive work environment. Join us to take the next step in your career as an ESG Analyst.
Responsibilities:
- Conduct research and analysis on companies’ ESG metrics and performance indicators
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement ESG strategies
- Stay updated on industry trends and regulations related to ESG
- Prepare reports and recommendations for internal and external stakeholders
- Assist in developing and managing ESG frameworks and policies
- Integrate ESG factors into investment processes and conduct risk assessments
- Provide expert advice on ESG reporting and sustainable investing
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Environmental Sciences, or a related field
- Proven experience as an ESG Analyst
- Strong knowledge of environmental, social, and governance principles and frameworks
- Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Strong written and verbal communication skills
- Ability to work collaboratively in a team
- Relevant certifications or training in ESG or sustainable finance is a plus
Benefits:
- Market Related Salary
