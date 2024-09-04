ESG Analyst

As an ESG Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting research and analysis on environmental, social, and governance factors to provide insights and recommendations. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement ESG strategies and initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Conduct research and analysis on companies’ ESG metrics and performance indicators

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to develop and implement ESG strategies

Stay updated on industry trends and regulations related to ESG

Prepare reports and recommendations for internal and external stakeholders

Assist in developing and managing ESG frameworks and policies

Integrate ESG factors into investment processes and conduct risk assessments

Provide expert advice on ESG reporting and sustainable investing

Requirements:



Bachelor’s degree in Finance, Economics, Environmental Sciences, or a related field

Proven experience as an ESG Analyst

Strong knowledge of environmental, social, and governance principles and frameworks

Proficiency in data analysis tools and techniques

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Strong written and verbal communication skills

Ability to work collaboratively in a team

Relevant certifications or training in ESG or sustainable finance is a plus

Benefits:

Market Related Salary

