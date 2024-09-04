Field Technician at Movosa – Gauteng Mogale City

Movosa (Pty) Ltd is the marketing and servicing agents for MOBA Egg Grading and Egg Packing machines in Southern Africa.

MOBA is a global company that offers total solutions for making egg grading, packing and processing more efficient. Our global team of skilled specialists is there to help you with implementing and maintaining the most innovative and profitable equipment, designed for your business.

We are now looking for a Qualified Field Technician to join the team.

Qualification in Electronic/ Electrical or mechanical Engineering.

Must have strong leadership qualities

Strong decision-making skills

Must be able to work well in a team.

Must be willing and able to work nights away.

Must be able to and willing to travel frequently.(Break-downs on farms all around South Africa and international).

First language Afrikaans, fluent in English

Must have a valid drivers licence

Desired Skills:

Leadership

Mechanical

Electrical

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position