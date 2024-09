Graduate Software Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Assisting with all aspects of software development, design and coding

Learning the codebase and improving your coding skills

Gaining knowledge and understanding of the full development life cycle

Minimum Requirements:

Matric / Grade 12

Tertiary Qualification – B.Sc / B.Eng B/Tech Degree with Computer Science or similar (Above average academic results ess)

Copies of transcripts required

Good Communication skills

Desired Skills:

software development

Software engineering

graduate

