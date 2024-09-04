IAM Engineer (Identity & Access Management) – Western Cape Cape Town

Sep 4, 2024

  • Implement, configure, administer, and maintain Identity and Access Management Platforms & Services.

  • Serve as a subject matter expert on IAM-related matters.

  • Collaborate with stakeholders and technology partners.

  • Design and implement procedures and best practices in Identity & Access Management.

  • Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in IAM, IGA, RBAC, and security.

  • Assist in developing comprehensive identity and access management strategies, policies, and procedures.

  • Guide IAM integration.

  • Assist with automation of the IAM environment.

  • Research and implement new technologies in the IAM space.

  • Process requests for account provisioning and de-provisioning.

  • Participate in IAM Platforms Product Development Lifecycle.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric

  • A relevant tertiary qualification

  • Proven experience in implementing IAM/IDM solutions for large enterprises.

  • 5+ years of experience in deploying, maintaining and integrating Identity and Access Management platforms

  • Experience in hybrid- and multi-cloud environment (AWS preferred) and cloud technologies (AWS & Azure technologies preferred).

  • Hands-on experience with IAM Federation capabilities like SSO, SAML, OAuth, OpenID, and SCIM.

  • Minimum 7 years of technology experience.

  • 5 years in solution architecture and systems design.

  • Understanding of Cloud technologies, Networking in Public and Hybrid Cloud environments, Network protocols, network architecture, and security.

  • Experience in operating and engineering solutions in a Cloud-focused organization.

  • Understanding of Security Architecture concepts including encryption, authentication, database security, Identity Providers, Enterprise single sign-on (SSO), Federated SSO, multi-factor authentication, API security.

  • Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.

  • Proven programming and automation experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Identity and Access Management Engineer
  • SSO
  • MFA

Learn more/Apply for this position