IAM Engineer (Identity & Access Management) – Western Cape Cape Town

- Implement, configure, administer, and maintain Identity and Access Management Platforms & Services.
- Serve as a subject matter expert on IAM-related matters.
- Collaborate with stakeholders and technology partners.
- Design and implement procedures and best practices in Identity & Access Management.
- Stay updated with industry trends and best practices in IAM, IGA, RBAC, and security.
- Assist in developing comprehensive identity and access management strategies, policies, and procedures.
- Guide IAM integration.
- Assist with automation of the IAM environment.
- Research and implement new technologies in the IAM space.
- Process requests for account provisioning and de-provisioning.
- Participate in IAM Platforms Product Development Lifecycle.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric
- A relevant tertiary qualification
- Proven experience in implementing IAM/IDM solutions for large enterprises.
- 5+ years of experience in deploying, maintaining and integrating Identity and Access Management platforms
- Experience in hybrid- and multi-cloud environment (AWS preferred) and cloud technologies (AWS & Azure technologies preferred).
- Hands-on experience with IAM Federation capabilities like SSO, SAML, OAuth, OpenID, and SCIM.
- Minimum 7 years of technology experience.
- 5 years in solution architecture and systems design.
- Understanding of Cloud technologies, Networking in Public and Hybrid Cloud environments, Network protocols, network architecture, and security.
- Experience in operating and engineering solutions in a Cloud-focused organization.
- Understanding of Security Architecture concepts including encryption, authentication, database security, Identity Providers, Enterprise single sign-on (SSO), Federated SSO, multi-factor authentication, API security.
- Knowledge of JSON templates, PowerShell, CLI’s, Shell, Python.
- Proven programming and automation experience.
Desired Skills:
- Identity and Access Management Engineer
- SSO
- MFA