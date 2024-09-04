Intermediate Software Developer – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Our clients, leaders in financial solutions, are seeking an Intermediate Software Developer! Collaborate with a progressive team, embrace new technology, and benefit from a rewarding permanent hybrid role in Menlyn.

Required Education and Experience

Tertiary Education: IT Diploma or Degree in Computer Science / Relevant Qualification

Matric or equivalent qualification recognized by the Department of Higher Education & Training

5+ years’ practical software development experience.

Experience doing C# Core development.

Experience with Microsoft web technologies (ASP.NET MVC or Web API and WCF).

Solid Experience with SQL Server and an ORM framework of choice.

Experience in domain driven design (DDD).

Experience in test driven development (TDD).

Kubernetes / Micro Service exposure will be advantageous.

Azure / AWS exposure beneficial.

DevSecOps CI/CD Pipelines beneficial.

Restful service experience is beneficial.

DevOps experience beneficial.

Optional experience in Kafka.

Optional experience in AWS services.

Optional experience in PostgreSQL.

Optional experience in Java.

Role

Operate and maintain the existing financial payments system.

Assess, develop, upgrade and document application software.

Consulting with fellow colleagues, other teams, managers & executives concerning enhancements and development of the application software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Research, analyze and evaluate requirements for software applications.

Advise on areas that could be improved in and keep up to date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

