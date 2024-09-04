IT DevOps Engineer

Fully remote position or in office.
The position reports to the DevOps Engineering Manager
Your mission, should you choose to accept it:
- Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers
- Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging
- Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more
- Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
- Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
- Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems
The skills we need:
- Is passionate about technology
- Is curious, always learning, and keeps up to date with the industry
- Is a team player, an active listener, mentee, and able to communicate well
- Shows solid reasoning and decision making
- Possesses the ability to work under pressure
Qualifications & Experience:
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.
- In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.
- For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience
- For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience
- An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking
- Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms
- Can write code (we use Python)
- Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
- Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)
- Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)
- Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)
- Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
- Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)
- Has experience managing production systems
Desired Skills:
- DevOps
- Kubernetes
- Kafka
- Python
- Linux
- D