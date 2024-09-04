IT DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Fully remote position or in office.

The position reports to the DevOps Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers

Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging

Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more

Hardening servers, and building security into the platform

Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems

Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

The skills we need:

Is passionate about technology

Is curious, always learning, and keeps up to date with the industry

Is a team player, an active listener, mentee, and able to communicate well

Shows solid reasoning and decision making

Possesses the ability to work under pressure

Qualifications & Experience:

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.

In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.

For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience

For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience

An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking

Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms

Can write code (we use Python)

Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)

Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)

Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)

Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)

Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)

Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)

Has experience managing production systems

Desired Skills:

DevOps

Kubernetes

Kafka

Python

Linux

