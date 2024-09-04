IT DevOps Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 4, 2024

Fully remote position or in office.

The position reports to the DevOps Engineering Manager

Your mission, should you choose to accept it:

  • Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers
  • Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging
  • Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more
  • Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
  • Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
  • Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems

The skills we need:

  • Is passionate about technology
  • Is curious, always learning, and keeps up to date with the industry
  • Is a team player, an active listener, mentee, and able to communicate well
  • Shows solid reasoning and decision making
  • Possesses the ability to work under pressure

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, Engineering and a minimum of 3 years experience in a software/technology environment is required.
  • In the event that a candidate does not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (in Information Systems, Computer Science, Mathematics, or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 6 years experience in a software/technology environment.
  • For a senior role: 5 to 10 years of relevant work experience
  • For an intermediate role: 3 to 5 years of relevant work experience
  • An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking
  • Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms
  • Can write code (we use Python)
  • Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
  • Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc.)
  • Understand networking deeply (tcp/ip, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc.)
  • Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc.)
  • Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
  • Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)
  • Has experience managing production systems

Desired Skills:

  • DevOps
  • Kubernetes
  • Kafka
  • Python
  • Linux
