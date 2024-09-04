Junior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

If you are an academic powerhouse and is looking to join fast-growing team of developers in a tech start-up that is focused on improving lives in Africa through technology, then you have found your dream job!

The young, hardworking team values flexibility and output over office hours, emphasizing cost-efficiency and dedication to meeting high standards.

This role offers the chance to work across various business areas beyond software development, tackling commercial, operational, and technical challenges in a hands-on environment.

Minimum Requirements:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or Engineering.

0-3 years of experience.

Grade point average of over 70% from top-tier universities.

Demonstrated interest in working beyond pure development, with exposure or enthusiasm for business and operational roles.

Who We’re Looking For:

High Performers: We seek academically strong, driven individuals who can demonstrate excellence early in their careers.

We seek academically strong, driven individuals who can demonstrate excellence early in their careers. Generalists: The role involves contributing to various business areas, with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to take on diverse tasks.

The role involves contributing to various business areas, with a problem-solving mindset and willingness to take on diverse tasks. Ownership: We’re looking for candidates who thrive in fast-paced, high-pressure environments, take responsibility for their work, and drive outcomes with an ownership mentality.

What You’ll Get:

A flexible work environment in Cape Town, with 50% of the time spent in-office.

in Cape Town, with 50% of the time spent in-office. The chance to be part of a well-funded business making a real impact, with opportunities for rapid growth and development.

making a real impact, with opportunities for rapid growth and development. Flat organizational structure where everyone’s ideas are valued, and real responsibility is given from day one.

If you’re excited by the opportunity to work across multiple business areas while building your technical skills, apply today to be part of a team shaping the future of digital business.

NOTE: We ONLY accept online applications. We do not consider direct applications via Whatsapp or email.



The final remuneration package offered by the employer will be determined based on market standards, considering the candidate’s qualifications, skills, and level of experience. The employer retains the prerogative to provide a remuneration package that aligns with industry norms and the specific attributes of the selected candidate.

Desired Skills:

information technology

developer

graduate

Learn more/Apply for this position