Junior IT Support Engineer (Helpdesk Engineer) – Gauteng Centurion

We are seeking a dedicated and proactive IT Support Technician to join our Consultancy IT team in Centurion. In this role, you will be the first line of technical support for our end-users, handling helpdesk tickets, and assisting with the ongoing maintenance of our IT systems. You will be responsible for providing timely and effective remote and on-site support, ensuring that technical issues are resolved efficiently to minimize disruption to the business.

Key responsibilities include managing helpdesk tickets, troubleshooting hardware, software, and network issues, and assisting with user account management. You will also play a crucial role in maintaining accurate IT documentation, participating in standby support on a roster basis, and occasionally providing on-site assistance when required.

The ideal candidate will have a solid foundation in IT support, coupled with excellent communication skills and a strong desire to grow their technical expertise. This is a great opportunity for someone looking to advance their career in a dynamic and supportive environment while making a significant impact on our company’s IT operations.

Key Responsibilities:

Helpdesk Support:

Serve as the first point of contact for end-users seeking technical assistance via phone, email, or helpdesk software.

Provide remote and on-site support for hardware, software, and network issues.

Troubleshoot and resolve basic IT issues, escalating more complex problems to senior IT staff when necessary.

Ticket Management:

Manage and prioritize helpdesk tickets, ensuring timely resolution and keeping users informed of progress.

Document and track all incidents, requests, and resolutions using the company’s ticketing system.

Follow up with users to ensure issues have been resolved satisfactorily.

Technical Support:

Install, configure, and maintain desktops, laptops, printers, and other IT equipment.

Assist with the installation and troubleshooting of operating systems, software applications, and updates.

Support network connectivity issues, including Wi-Fi, VPN, and LAN.

User Account Management:

Assist with the creation, management, and troubleshooting of user accounts, including email and access permissions.

Reset passwords and manage user access to systems and applications as per company policies.

IT Administration:

Maintain accurate records of hardware and software inventory.

Assist in the setup and maintenance of IT documentation, including user guides and procedures.

Provide basic training to end-users on IT systems and best practices.

Standby & On-Site Support:

Participate in standby support on a roster basis, responding to urgent technical issues outside of regular working hours.

Provide on-site support when necessary, including troubleshooting and resolving technical issues that cannot be handled remotely.

Continuous Improvement:

Identify opportunities for improving IT support processes and suggest enhancements.

Stay updated on the latest industry trends and technologies relevant to the role.



Requirements:

Soft Skills:

Excellent communication skills, both written and verbal.

Strong problem-solving abilities and attention to detail.

Customer-oriented attitude with a focus on delivering high-quality support.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Other Requirements:

Willingness to occasionally work outside regular hours to support critical issues.

Ability to participate in standby support on a roster basis.

A valid driver’s license and access to reliable transportation for on-site support

Qualifications:

A diploma or degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

2-4 years of experience in an IT support role.

Proficiency in Microsoft Windows and Office 365 environments.

Basic understanding of networking concepts (TCP/IP, DNS, DHCP, etc.).

Familiarity with remote support tools and helpdesk software.

Desired Skills:

