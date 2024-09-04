Lead Data Engineer

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Lead Data Engineer to join our dynamic team in Cape Town. The ideal candidate will play a critical role in designing, developing, and optimizing our data infrastructure, ensuring it meets the needs of our growing business. As a Lead Data Engineer, you will lead a team of data professionals, drive data initiatives, and ensure the seamless integration of data across the organization.

What you’ll do:

Lead Data Strategy: Develop and implement data engineering strategies that align with business objectives and support data-driven decision-making.

Develop and implement data engineering strategies that align with business objectives and support data-driven decision-making. Design and Architecture: Design and architect scalable and efficient data solutions on the Azure platform, ensuring high availability and performance.

and architect scalable and efficient data solutions on the Azure platform, ensuring high availability and performance. ETL Processes: Lead the development and optimization of ETL processes using SSIS to ensure timely and accurate data flow across systems.

Lead the development and optimization of ETL processes using SSIS to ensure timely and accurate data flow across systems. Data Warehousing: Manage and maintain the data warehouse environment, including the design and deployment of SSAS cubes to support analytics and reporting needs.

Manage and maintain the data warehouse environment, including the design and deployment of SSAS cubes to support analytics and reporting needs. Reporting and Analytics: Oversee the creation and maintenance of complex reports and dashboards using SSRS and Power BI, providing actionable insights to stakeholders.

Oversee the creation and maintenance of complex reports and dashboards using SSRS and Power BI, providing actionable insights to stakeholders. Data Governance: Implement and enforce data governance policies to ensure data quality, security, and compliance with industry standards.

Implement and enforce data governance policies to ensure data quality, security, and compliance with industry standards. Team Leadership: Mentor and lead a team of data engineers, providing technical guidance, fostering professional development, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality work.

Mentor and lead a team of data engineers, providing technical guidance, fostering professional development, and ensuring the delivery of high-quality work. Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Data Analysts, Business Intelligence professionals, and IT teams, to support their data needs and drive data initiatives.

Work closely with cross-functional teams, including Data Analysts, Business Intelligence professionals, and IT teams, to support their data needs and drive data initiatives. Continuous Improvement: Identify opportunities to improve data processes, tools, and technologies, and lead initiatives to implement these improvements.

Your expertise:

Experience: Minimum of 7- 10 years of experience in data engineering, with at least 2 years in a lead or senior role.

Technical skills:

Proficiency in Azure data services (Azure Data Factory, Azure SQL Database, Azure Data Lake, etc.).

Strong experience with SSIS for ETL processes.

Advanced skills in SSRS and SSAS for reporting and analytics.

Expertise in Power BI for data visualization and dashboard creation.

Experience with SQL and database management.

Knowledge of data warehousing concepts and best practices.

Soft Skills: Strong problem-solving abilities, excellent communication skills, and a proven track record of leading and mentoring teams.

Personal attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to developer inspiring forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

Learn more/Apply for this position