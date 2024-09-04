Municipal workers get access to digital upskilling

The Department of Communications, the South African Local Government Association (SALGA) and the British High Commission have launched a Broadband and Digital Skills for Municipalities programme in Polokwane.

The programme aims to empower municipal managers and councillors to steer the deployment of broadband infrastructure in an inclusive manner to reach as many of people as possible – particularly those who are digitally disconnected from the rest of the world or have been left behind by many current digital advances.

According to Solly Malatsi, minister of communications and digital technology, the ultimate aim of the programme is to empower local representatives and municipalities with the skills they need to leverage digital innovations improve service delivery and enhance public participation.

The online curriculum of the programme covers subjects including smart cities development and governance, the policy and regulatory frameworks governing the rollout of broadband, rapid deployment strategies of broadband infrastructure in municipalities, as well as ownership options and broadband infrastructure financing and funding mechanisms.

“In a world where public representatives, more so councillors, are inundated with endless service delivery queries and confronted with hundreds of important decisions to make on their council work daily, having the necessary digital skills will enable them to work, smarter, resolve public queries faster and be more accessible to residents,” he says.

The Broadband and Digital Skills for Municipalities program will allow municipalities to address disparities in internet access, which is essential for driving inclusive economic growth and access to digital services.

The programme was made possible by the British High Commission, through the International Bilateral Declaration of Intent signed between the South African Government and the UK under the UK Prosperity Fund ODA resources.

“It is worth noting that it is not just councillors who are being provided with training, at the national level Members of Parliament in the Portfolio Committee have been given the opportunity to sign up for a course on digital economy, supported by the Association of Comms and Technology and administered by Wits University,” Malatsi says. “This is to ensure that we are also training political leaders who are capable of leading a digital economy.”

He adds that the nature of Internet connectivity in the country and the lack of digital literacy is reflective of an environment where across society and government we are unfortunately not a working together as well as we could.

“Mobile data usage is high, yet home Internet access remains low at 14,5%. At the municipal the challenges to increasing access to internet in the home are plenty.

“These include the uncertainty around how wayleaves are managed, perceived price gouging by some municipalities in an attempt to make up for declining revenues from traditional utilities, and gaps in standardisation across the country.

“Although some progress in streamlining the deployment of telecommunications infrastructure has been made with the finalisation of the By-Law for the Deployment of Electronic Communications Facilities as well as the National Policy on Rapid Deployment of Electronic Communications Infrastructure.”

Developing digital or ICT skills is high on South Africa’s policy agenda, Malatsi says.

“This is evident in the National Development Plan (NDP) which acknowledges that the global economy is evolving and requires greater attention to enhance industrial skills development.

“Furthermore, the National Integrated ICT White Paper, published by the Department in 2016, alluded to the need for the development of a Digital Society in which digital skills is a requirement.”

He says the DCDT has taken a step towards empowering the nation through the development of a National Digital and Future Skills Strategy approved by Cabinet in August 2020, which provides a guide for the development of professional and societal digital skills required for the country’s advancement as a digital economy.

It also seeks to ensure that ordinary citizens benefit from enhanced level of digital skills leading to an improved quality of life, improved education, greater economic growth, and creation of new jobs.

“While the rollout of the five-year Digital and Future Skills Implementation Programme has commenced, steering South Africa towards 100% digital connectivity with a population with all digital skills to thrive in this digital era requires partnerships between different spheres of government, business and other role players in society.”