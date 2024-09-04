Project Manager – 3 Years Contract at Warrior Talent – Gauteng Centurion

The Purpose of the Job: Reporting to the Senior Manager: Programme Delivery Management: The Manager: Project Delivery Management is responsible for preparing governance documents in line with the prescribed methodology of the Project Management Office. Plan, execute, and finalize projects and programs according to strict deadlines and within budget. The incumbent is further responsible for working on a wide range of simple and complex projects including programmes, and with cross-functional team members and external service providers.

N.B Please note this is a three (3) years fixed term contract

Key Performance Areas

Policy review and implementation

Contribute to the development and implementation of departmental policy, procedures and processes.

Keep up to date with effective policy and practice execution strategies.

Elicit requirements

Interviews, document analysis, requirements workshop, use cases, site visits, business process descriptions and task and workflow analysis.

Critically evaluate the information gathered.

Proactively communicate with internal and external stakeholders

Document and maintain business process documents

Analyse and improve business processes.

Business process mapping and modelling.

Provide /render Mentoring and compliance

Leads the development, on-going improvement, education, and promotion of the tools and methods used in the Business Analysis discipline.

Ensuring compliance of business analysis best practises;

Provides feedback to the team members’ supervisors or managers regarding their performance on the initiative.

Resolves issues and manages client expectations regarding the initiative.

Reporting

Prepare and submit Public relations reports as and when required to provide progress updates and/or inform management decisions.

Develop reports/ policies/ procedures and guide the process through the alignment of the documents to the overall RAF’s strategy.

Provides written/verbal feedback (typically projects) of employee performance for staff as applicable;

Develop functional reporting systems, for management, projects or performance reporting.

Prepare proposals, briefings, presentations, reports, and other documentation and provide management information both verbally and in report format.

Prepare business Case and Benefits Realization

Leads business units through the development of business cases and obtains approval of senior management to proceed.

Supports the sponsoring business unit in the presentation of the business case to the governance committees;

Interviews stakeholders to understand business challenges and opportunities; understands their business strategy and can identify opportunities (business process improvement and/or technology) that either align with or help to enable that strategy.

Leads and/or conducts market and jurisdictional scans to understand potential solutions, best practices, benefits, and cost-drivers related to the opportunity.

Evaluates potential solutions to ensure that they meet business requirements.

Work directly with senior managers from across the organisation.

Analyze and model the current state of a service, function or business process to create a complete picture of existing process flow.

Project Delivery against service standards and best practices.

Responsible for the creation of an accurate business requirements document and obtaining stakeholder and senior management’s approval.

Conducts management interviews, research, and facilitated multi-stakeholder sessions to elicit detailed business requirements.

Performs analysis and facilitates stakeholder consensus to create documented, agreed upon functional and non-functional business requirements and specifications;

Develops and maintains Requirements Traceability Matrix to ensure all business requirements, design components, and testing elements are being addressed by the project.

Analyzes proposed Project Change Requests for impacts on documented Business Requirements and projected Business Benefits defined in the Business Case

Stakeholder Management

Facilitate and manage communication with relevant internal and external stakeholders and progressively manage the relationships.

Manage relationships with vendors, service providers or procurement teams and ensure that all relevant procured items are invoiced and paid on time.

Communicate with all levels of stakeholder contact.

Represent the Fund in relevant external activities and events.

People management

Ensure sourcing, development and retention of a high-performing team.

Ensure that recruitment of operational workforce is in line with employment equity targets.

Ensure the motivation, cohesiveness, and alignment of the organisation’s team members.

Manage staff in the department to ensure that they achieve their objectives in line with the strategic objectives of the RAF.

Implement people management processes and procedures to control/regulate workplace conflict and/or institute corrective measures and consultation processes to address deviations from standards.

Manage and monitor the performance of the team and implement corrective actions for poor performance.

Qualifications and experience

Bachelor’s Degree/Advanced Diploma in Commerce/ Science/Engineering/Project Management related qualification.

Postgraduate in Commerce/ Science/Engineering/Project Management related qualification will be an added advantage.

Certification in project management (PRINCE2® Practitioner, PMP®, MSP® or PgMP®) will be an advantage.

COBIT® 5 Foundation certificate will be an added advantage.

Membership of project management professional bodies (PMI, PMSA, PMISA Chapter and ISACA) will be an advantage.

Programme management training will be an added advantage

Relevant 6-8 years’ experience in Business Analysis/ Process Analysis/ Project Management of which 2 years must be on a management level/ supervisory level/area of expertise.

Experience in managing transversal projects.

Experience in Insurance or Financial Services.

Experience in managing change within a programme is essential.

Evidence of experience in turning projects that are struggling around required project turn-around experience.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position