Project Manager

My client based in Bellville (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Senior Project Managers to join them on a fixed term contract

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Ensure that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (ito execution of BRP)

Ensure alignment between the approved Business Case and project delivery

Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large / complex projects / programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the PM methodology, governance and standards

Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilization

Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management

Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support and Maintenance

Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting and delivery management in accordance with contractual agreements

Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation and decision making (Project-, Steercom meetings)

Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval

Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on

Available capacity

Budget availability

Expected business benefit realisation

Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)

Stakeholder management thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders

Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the project

Experience

Grade 12

Relevant IT or Project Management qualification

5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s

Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment

Proven performance record in managing Financial / Life Insurance related application development projects

Experience in Business Case Development and estimations

Working experience in managing agile projects will be an advantage

Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.

Principles of Project Management

Project Management methodologies

Project Life Cycle

Project Management Tools

Project Planning and Control techniques

Good understanding of SDLC processes

Resource Management

Financial Management

Business Case Development

Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process

Contract and Vendor Management

Jira

Competencies

Results Driven

Ability to deliver results in a matrix-managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders

Leadership

The ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team

Analytical thinking

Proactive planning and influencing

Relationship building and Communication skills

Conflict handling

Facilitation skills

Passion for problem-solving and issue resolution

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

