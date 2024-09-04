Project Manager – Western Cape Bellville

My client based in Bellville (Northern Suburbs) is currently looking for Senior Project Managers to join them on a fixed term contract
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Ensure that the project charter / project management plan is adequately defined and aligned to the business case (where applicable) and understood and where appropriate assists in the development of the Benefits Realisation Plan (ito execution of BRP)
- Ensure alignment between the approved Business Case and project delivery
- Manages and is accountable for the delivery of multiple projects, programmes or single large / complex projects / programmes with minimal supervision in accordance with the PM methodology, governance and standards
- Accountable for resource contracting and optimal utilization
- Effective Risk, Issue, Actions, Budget, Dependency & Stakeholder management
- Smooth transition from project implementation to ongoing BAU Support and Maintenance
- Accountable for procurement process, vendor contracting and delivery management in accordance with contractual agreements
- Effective utilization of project management forums for reporting, escalation and decision making (Project-, Steercom meetings)
- Apply for funds to be released for project execution with Sponsor approval
- Facilitate prioritization process of scope items across multiple business entities based on
- Available capacity
- Budget availability
- Expected business benefit realisation
- Formalise Change Management (scope, budget, timeline)
- Stakeholder management thorough stakeholder identification, establish and maintain professional relationships with all stakeholders
- Develops and ensures the execution of the communication plans during initiation and throughout the project
Experience
- Grade 12
- Relevant IT or Project Management qualification
5 years of experience in managing medium to large complexity programs reporting into CIO’s
- Applicable experience in managing infrastructure projects or infrastructure on Business projects in a multi-vendor environment
- Proven performance record in managing Financial / Life Insurance related application development projects
- Experience in Business Case Development and estimations
- Working experience in managing agile projects will be an advantage
- Project Management Knowledge w.r.t.
- Principles of Project Management
- Project Management methodologies
- Project Life Cycle
- Project Management Tools
- Project Planning and Control techniques
- Good understanding of SDLC processes
- Resource Management
- Financial Management
- Business Case Development
- Sound understanding of the RFP / RFI process
- Contract and Vendor Management
- Jira
Competencies
- Results Driven
- Ability to deliver results in a matrix-managed environment by gaining the confidence and trust of the various stakeholders
- Leadership
- The ability to motivate and lead a multi-skilled team
- Analytical thinking
- Proactive planning and influencing
- Relationship building and Communication skills
- Conflict handling
- Facilitation skills
- Passion for problem-solving and issue resolution
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
