Protecting underground infrastructure against environmental issues

South Africa’s mining industry is no stranger to extreme weather and other natural challenges. From the impacts of intense heat underground to the unpredictable onslaught of severe storms and floods, these environmental factors pose significant risks to mining company’s operations and worker’s safety.

By Erik de Jongh, engineering lead at TDS Projects Group

In response, there is a clear and pressing need for more resilient infrastructure, properly designed and constructed with the necessary foresight and expertise.

Such infrastructure is key to mitigating environmental risks and ensuring the continued success of mining activities. Adaptable and durable infrastructure serves as a first line of defence against the harsh elements, making the use of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partners such as TDS Projects critical to the longevity of any underground mine.

To effectively navigate natural challenges, mining companies and their EPC partners must plan for specific environmental conditions and implement infrastructure that is designed to withstand and mitigate hazardous situations.

Flooding risk

Underground mining operations are particularly vulnerable to the dangers of flooding and water ingress, which can result from heavy rains, groundwater inflow, or even burst dams. When water infiltrates these environments, it can erode critical structural components, weaken foundations, and disrupt operations, leading to costly downtimes and placing workers at risk.

Conveyor systems are particularly vulnerable to corrosion and mechanical failures due to water exposure. Similarly, bulkhead steelwork, plate work chutes, and grizzles are susceptible to damage from both water ingress and the high humidity levels that often accompany underground mining. Continuous exposure to moisture can cause rust and degradation, compromising the structural integrity of these essential components.

EPCs such as TDS Projects employ coatings and protective treatments to shield steelwork from corrosion when fabricating and installing conveyor systems and other steelwork. The firm’s expertise in designing and installing reinforced barriers also ensures that critical areas are safeguarded against potential water damage, preserving the stability and safety of the entire underground operation.

Open pit mines with underground infrastructure are particularly susceptible to flooding, especially if these areas are linked with the pit. Special measures are required to mitigate this risk, such as installing water doors to isolate the pit area from the rest of the mine if the pit fills with water due to high rainfall.

These water doors, or similar barriers, are challenging to design and build because of the high pressures that can occur when the door is located at a depth of 500m or more underground. Pressures equivalent to a 100m column of water can be expected.

Heat conditions

South Africa’s deep-level mines, particularly its gold mines, are renowned for their complexity and the extreme conditions they present. At such depths, where temperatures tend to soar to dangerous levels largely due to decreased natural airflow, heat stress becomes a critical concern.

Managing these conditions requires heat management and mitigation protocols, including the installation and optimisation of ventilation systems to help maintain air quality and acceptable temperature levels.

We recognise that the future of mining depends on our ability to balance operational efficiency with environmental responsibility. By prioritising resilient infrastructure, integrating technological innovations, and adopting a proactive approach to supply chain management, the mining industry can continue to thrive in the face of these challenges.