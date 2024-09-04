SAP ABAP Developer at QES

Now Hiring – SAP ABAP Developer

My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an SAP Developer ABAP / Fiori / UI5 to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Help with day-to-day queries from users and IT teams

Support existing systems

Experience of end-to-end implementation projects and Support Projects

Have exposure on requirement gathering, creating blueprints and interacting with clients during project kick -off

Expertise in creating Technical Specifications within key area of responsibility is the documentation and updating of the existing SAP environment and work with IT and business units

Excellent written and oral communication skills are a requirement

3-5 Years Experience

Provide technical expertise and support for SAP S4 HANA Finance System

Experienced in CHARM PROCESS

ABAP Reporting (both Classical and Interactive), Dialog Programming, ALV, Smartforms, Scripts, Webdynpro, Workflows, User-Exits, Customer Exits, OOPS, ALE/Idocs, Data Dictionary, Interfaces for Finance modules

Custom Apps Development using UI5, Perl, JavaScript and MVC frameworks on SAP Web IDE

Experienced in coding consuming data for UI5 Apps through NetWeaver Gateway OData

Experienced on CDS views, AMDP methods

Unit Testing

Knowledge in FI and exposure to MM, SD and Re .

Able to handle issues independently and proficiently tackle risks and escalations

Test Cases, Unit Test DocumentsCompetencies

High attention to detail

An analytical mindset and critical thinking

Results orientation

Excellent communication skills

Stress tolerance

Decision making

Problem solving

Pro-activity

Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards

Ability to work as part of a team

Committed to excellent customer service

Delivering the highest possible quality of workIf you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

ABAP

Development ABAP

SAP Configuration

SAP ABAP Development

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

