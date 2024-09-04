SAP ABAP Developer at QES

Now Hiring – SAP ABAP Developer
My client based in Cape Town is currently looking for an SAP Developer ABAP / Fiori / UI5 to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Help with day-to-day queries from users and IT teams
- Support existing systems
- Experience of end-to-end implementation projects and Support Projects
- Have exposure on requirement gathering, creating blueprints and interacting with clients during project kick -off
- Expertise in creating Technical Specifications within key area of responsibility is the documentation and updating of the existing SAP environment and work with IT and business units
- Excellent written and oral communication skills are a requirement
- 3-5 Years Experience
- Provide technical expertise and support for SAP S4 HANA Finance System
- Experienced in CHARM PROCESS
- ABAP Reporting (both Classical and Interactive), Dialog Programming, ALV, Smartforms, Scripts, Webdynpro, Workflows, User-Exits, Customer Exits, OOPS, ALE/Idocs, Data Dictionary, Interfaces for Finance modules
- Custom Apps Development using UI5, Perl, JavaScript and MVC frameworks on SAP Web IDE
- Experienced in coding consuming data for UI5 Apps through NetWeaver Gateway OData
- Experienced on CDS views, AMDP methods
- Unit Testing
- Knowledge in FI and exposure to MM, SD and Re .
- Able to handle issues independently and proficiently tackle risks and escalations
- Test Cases, Unit Test DocumentsCompetencies
- High attention to detail
- An analytical mindset and critical thinking
- Results orientation
- Excellent communication skills
- Stress tolerance
- Decision making
- Problem solving
- Pro-activity
- Ability to follow instructions & adhere to standards
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Committed to excellent customer service
- Delivering the highest possible quality of workIf you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- ABAP
- Development ABAP
- SAP Configuration
- SAP ABAP Development
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric