Senior IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa

Senior Engineer
Location: Remote (Available during US working hours)
About Us: NetOps Africa is a forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing tailored IT services for businesses. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued.
Key Responsibilities:
- Develop Enterprise-Level Solutions: Design and implement server and cloud solutions that align with business objectives, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.
- Technology Evaluation: Continuously assess new technologies to enhance system performance and efficiency.
- Project Leadership: Lead server and cloud-related projects, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. Manage project timelines and resources effectively.
- Troubleshooting: Address and resolve complex technical issues. Collaborate with vendors and internal teams to find optimal solutions.
- Vendor Coordination: Manage relationships with vendors, including contract negotiations and service agreements.
- Technical Leadership: Provide guidance and mentorship to junior engineers. Plan and conduct training programs to enhance team capabilities.
- Documentation: Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date documentation of all systems, processes, and procedures.
Requirements:
- Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Experience: Extensive experience as an L4 or higher engineer, with a strong background in ConnectWise.
- Availability: Must be available to work during US working hours.
Mandatory Skills:
- VMware
- Azure
Desired Skills:
- Computer Networking
- Enterprise Solutions
- AWS
- PowerShell
- Python
- ITIL
- Hyper-V
- ConnectWise
Desired Work Experience:
5 to 10 years
Desired Education Level:
Degree
