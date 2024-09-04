Senior IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Sep 4, 2024

Senior Engineer
Location: Remote (Available during US working hours)
About Us: NetOps Africa is a forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing tailored IT services for businesses. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Develop Enterprise-Level Solutions: Design and implement server and cloud solutions that align with business objectives, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.
  • Technology Evaluation: Continuously assess new technologies to enhance system performance and efficiency.
  • Project Leadership: Lead server and cloud-related projects, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. Manage project timelines and resources effectively.
  • Troubleshooting: Address and resolve complex technical issues. Collaborate with vendors and internal teams to find optimal solutions.
  • Vendor Coordination: Manage relationships with vendors, including contract negotiations and service agreements.
  • Technical Leadership: Provide guidance and mentorship to junior engineers. Plan and conduct training programs to enhance team capabilities.
  • Documentation: Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date documentation of all systems, processes, and procedures.

Requirements:

  • Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.
  • Experience: Extensive experience as an L4 or higher engineer, with a strong background in ConnectWise.
  • Availability: Must be available to work during US working hours.

Mandatory Skills:

  • VMware
  • Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Computer Networking
  • Enterprise Solutions
  • AWS
  • PowerShell
  • Python
  • ITIL
  • Hyper-V
  • ConnectWise

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Education Level:

Degree

