Senior IT Systems Administrator at NetOps Africa – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Senior Engineer

Location: Remote (Available during US working hours)

About Us: NetOps Africa is a forward-thinking tech company dedicated to providing tailored IT services for businesses. We pride ourselves on fostering a collaborative and innovative environment where all team members’ contributions are valued.

Key Responsibilities:

Develop Enterprise-Level Solutions: Design and implement server and cloud solutions that align with business objectives, ensuring optimal performance and scalability.

Technology Evaluation: Continuously assess new technologies to enhance system performance and efficiency.

Project Leadership: Lead server and cloud-related projects, ensuring they are completed on time and within budget. Manage project timelines and resources effectively.

Troubleshooting: Address and resolve complex technical issues. Collaborate with vendors and internal teams to find optimal solutions.

Vendor Coordination: Manage relationships with vendors, including contract negotiations and service agreements.

Technical Leadership: Provide guidance and mentorship to junior engineers. Plan and conduct training programs to enhance team capabilities.

Documentation: Maintain comprehensive and up-to-date documentation of all systems, processes, and procedures.

Requirements:

Education: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience: Extensive experience as an L4 or higher engineer, with a strong background in ConnectWise.

Availability: Must be available to work during US working hours.

Mandatory Skills:

VMware

Azure

Desired Skills:

Computer Networking

Enterprise Solutions

AWS

PowerShell

Python

ITIL

Hyper-V

ConnectWise

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Education Level:

Degree

Desired Skills:

Vmware

Azure

Computer Networking

Enterprise Solutions

AWS

PowerShell

Python

ITIL

Hyper-V

ConnectWise

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position